Woman cited after jumping curb, causing damage
Police News

At approximately 10:25 a.m. Sunday, the Fremont Police Department cited Yamilet Maldonado-Hernandez, 19, of Fremont on suspicion of driving while revoked, willful reckless driving and driving without an operator’s license following a two-vehicle, personal injury accident in the 800 block of east 23rd Street.

Maldonado-Hernandez was traveling west on 23rd Street driving a 2001 Honda Accord. While making a lane change she jumped the curb and struck a 2019 Dodge Ram Pickup in the parking lot of a business. Maldonado-Hernandez then struck the USA Steak Buffett building. Witnesses told investigating officers that Maldonado-Hernandez was driving erratically prior to the accident.

Damage to Maldonado-Hernandez’s vehicle is estimated at $3,500, while damage to the Dodge Ram Pickup is estimated at $3,500. Damage to the USA Steak Buffett building is estimated at $3,000.

