At approximately 7 p.m. Wednesday, Kate S. Garber, 33, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, was cited after marijuana was found in her car during a stop in Fremont.
Officers stopped Garber in the 2300 block of Diers Parkway after she was observed driving without headlights, Fremont Police reported.
During the stop, the officer noted an odor of marijuana coming from Garber's car. Garber produced a grinding device with a small amount of marijuana after she was asked if there were any illegal items in the car.
Garber was cited on suspicion of possession of marijuana of less than one ounce and possession of drug paraphernalia.