Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

At approximately 4:35 p.m. July 8, Malissa J. Molero, 22, of Fremont was cited on suspicion of theft by shoplifting.

She is accused of switching bar codes on items to pay less than they were priced, Fremont Police reported. This occurred at a store in the 3000 block of east 23rd Avenue. Estimated loss to the store is $300.