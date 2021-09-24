 Skip to main content
Woman faces animal cruelty charge
Woman faces animal cruelty charge

  Updated
Janelle Christine Winners

Winners

Fremont Police arrested a 24-year-old woman on an animal cruelty charge on Thursday, Sept. 23.

Janelle C. Winners was arrested at 1:05 p.m. on suspicion of felony animal cruelty.

The arrest was a result of an investigation that began on Sept. 11, after Fremont Police Community Service Officers seized a 1-year old black Labrador mix from Winners’ residence after the dog was found emaciated, lethargic and covered in urine and fecal matter.

Police said the dog is in recovery at the Nebraska Humane Society. If convicted, Winners faces incarceration and pet ownership restrictions.

