Woman faces assault charge

At approximately 2:10 a.m., Sept. 16, Alondra R. Hernandez, 25, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of First Degree Assault and Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony, Fremont Police reported.
She is accused of hitting an acquaintance, a 28-year-old male, in the head with a dumbbell during an argument at a residence in 2100 block of north Union Street.
The incident was reported to police after the victim took himself to Fremont Methodist Health hospital with a head injury.
