Woman faces assault charge

At approximately 3:05 p.m., Aug. 18, Carly S. Seip, 30, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony following an altercation at a residence in the 1100 block of Ohio Street, Fremont Police reported.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Seip and a male acquaintance were arguing when Seip allegedly struck him multiple times with a closed fist.
Seip then allegedly threw a steak knife at the male which struck him in the leg.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.