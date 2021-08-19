 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman faces assault charge
editor's pick top story

Woman faces assault charge

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Police News

At approximately 3:05 p.m., Aug. 18, Carly S. Seip, 30, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony following an altercation at a residence in the 1100 block of Ohio Street, Fremont Police reported.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Seip and a male acquaintance were arguing when Seip allegedly struck him multiple times with a closed fist.

Seip then allegedly threw a steak knife at the male which struck him in the leg.

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local news
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. troops fire tear gas at crowds hoping for evacuation in Afghanistan

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Man faces drug charge
Crime and Courts

Man faces drug charge

  • Updated

At approximately 4:35 p.m., Aug. 16, Joseph D. Brainard, 35, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, met…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News