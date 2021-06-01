 Skip to main content
Woman faces assault charge
Woman faces assault charge

Police News

At approximately 10 a.m., May 30, Carly S. Seip, 30, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of third degree assault following a disturbance at a residence in the 1100 block of Ohio Street where she was not welcome, Fremont Police reported.

She was charged with trespassing, disturbing the peace, criminal mischief for breaking a window and possession of marijuana less than one ounce.

Man faces DUI charge
Man faces DUI charge

At approximately 9:15 a.m., May 31, Connor J. Johnson, 23, of Omaha, was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol…

