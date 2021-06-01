Woman faces assault charge

At approximately 10 a.m., May 30, Carly S. Seip, 30, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of third degree assault following a disturbance at a residence in the 1100 block of Ohio Street where she was not welcome, Fremont Police reported.
She was charged with trespassing, disturbing the peace, criminal mischief for breaking a window and possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
