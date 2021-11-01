 Skip to main content
Woman faces assault charge

  • Updated
Police News

At approximately 1:45 a.m., Oct. 31, Jenea R. Mann, 32, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct after officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of north D Street where Mann was observed yelling profanities, Fremont Police reported.

Officers attempted to speak to her, but she refused to cooperate and continued to yell and was placed under arrest.

She spat into the face of one of the arresting officers and was also charged with assault with bodily fluid against a public safety officer.

