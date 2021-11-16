 Skip to main content
Woman faces drug charges

Police News

At approximately 11:50 a.m., Nov. 14, Samantha M. Thurman, 26, of North Bend was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs following a traffic stop for erratic driving in the 800 block of north Main Street, Fremont Police reported.

During a search of her vehicle incident to arrest, a small amount of methamphetamine was seized as was a glass pipe. Thurman was also charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and refusal to submit to a preliminary breath test.

