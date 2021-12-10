Woman faces drug charges

At approximately 2:30 p.m., Dec. 9, Faith O. Lehmann, 44, of Nickerson was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs following a complaint of a reckless driver in the 400 block of east 23rd Street, Fremont Police reported.

Officers had contact with Lehmann in the parking lot of business and a DUI investigation showed signs of impairment and she was arrested.

During a search incident to arrest Lehmann was found in possession of an unmarked pill bottle containing a prescription medication, Alprazolam. She was also charged with possessing a controlled substance.

