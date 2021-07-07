 Skip to main content
Woman faces drug charges
Police News

At approximately 4:25 p.m., July 6, Denisha F. Cribbs, 24 of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, following a traffic stop in the 900 block of north Clarkson Street, Fremont Police reported.

During the stop the odor of burnt marijuana was noted emanating from her car.

A search yielded a glass pipe with residue that tested positive for methamphetamine. A search of the car following Cribbs’ arrest yielded an open container of an alcohol beverage and a small amount of marijuana.

Cribbs was additionally charged with possessing an open container of an alcoholic beverage, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, no proof of insurance and no valid registration.

