Woman faces drug charges

Police News

At approximately 12:45 p.m., Nov. 9, Shannon R. Thielfoldt, 34, of Oakland, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop for an equipment defect in the 400 block of south Broad Street, Fremont Police reported.

During the stop the officer noted the odor of burnt marijuana.

A small amount of marijuana was taken from Thielfoldt as was a pipe used to smoke marijuana. A subsequent search of her car yielded multiple prescription medications not prescribed to Thielfoldt including Modafinil and Hydrocodone, both controlled narcotics.

