Woman faces DUI charge

At approximately 7:10 p.m., Oct. 24, Yoseline V. Servin Castillo, 21, of Omaha was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol following a traffic stop in a business parking in the 800 block of east 23rd Street, Fremont Police reported.

Castillo was stopped after she was observed driving across a grass median.

Upon contact with Castillo, the officer noted signs of impairment consistent with the consumption of alcoholic beverages.

Following a DUI investigation, Castillo was taken into custody. She was also charged with careless driving.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0