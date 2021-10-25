Woman faces DUI charge

At approximately 7:10 p.m., Oct. 24, Yoseline V. Servin Castillo, 21, of Omaha was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol following a traffic stop in a business parking in the 800 block of east 23rd Street, Fremont Police reported.
Castillo was stopped after she was observed driving across a grass median.
Upon contact with Castillo, the officer noted signs of impairment consistent with the consumption of alcoholic beverages.
Following a DUI investigation, Castillo was taken into custody. She was also charged with careless driving.