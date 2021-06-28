 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman faces DUI charge
editor's pick top story

Woman faces DUI charge

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Police News

At approximately 4:15 p.m., June 26, Kathy J. Redwing, 62, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol following a traffic stop in the 2500 block of north Clarkson Street, Fremont Police reported.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

She was also charged with possessing an open container of an alcoholic beverage.

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local news
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ready, steady, mow! Petrolheads enjoy lawnmower racing once again in the U.K.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News