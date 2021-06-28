Woman faces DUI charge

At approximately 4:15 p.m., June 26, Kathy J. Redwing, 62, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol following a traffic stop in the 2500 block of north Clarkson Street, Fremont Police reported.
She was also charged with possessing an open container of an alcoholic beverage.
