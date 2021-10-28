 Skip to main content
Woman faces DUI charge

Police News

At approximately 11:30 a.m., Oct. 26, Angela G. Greser, 45, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence (drugs) after officers responded to the 400 block of north Park Avenue where it was reported that Greser was operating a motor vehicle and drove over concrete parking blocks, high centering her car, Fremont Police reported.

When officers had contact with Greser, they noted signs of impairment consistent with the use of drugs.

A DUI investigation was conducted and she showed signs of impairment during field sobriety maneuvers.

She was placed under arrest. She was also charged with refusing to submit to a preliminary breath test.

