 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman faces shoplifting charge
editor's pick top story

Woman faces shoplifting charge

{{featured_button_text}}
Police News

At approximately 9:50 a.m., Sept. 9, Amanda K. Kendall, 34, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of theft by shoplifting after she allegedly took a 24-pack of Budweiser brand beer and a 12-pack of Vizzy brand hard seltzer from a business in the 200 block of west 23rd Street, Fremont Police reported.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The estimated dollar amount of the items is approximately $35.

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local news
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Anti-vax book tops Amazon's COVID search results

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News