Woman faces shoplifting charge

At approximately 9:50 a.m., Sept. 9, Amanda K. Kendall, 34, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of theft by shoplifting after she allegedly took a 24-pack of Budweiser brand beer and a 12-pack of Vizzy brand hard seltzer from a business in the 200 block of west 23rd Street, Fremont Police reported.
The estimated dollar amount of the items is approximately $35.
