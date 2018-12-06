A Fremont woman who was serving probation for stabbing a man in an apparent domestic dispute was sentenced to 18 months in prison in Dodge County District Court on Thursday after she violated the terms of her probation.
Pejuta W. Nevermissesashot, 38, ceased contact with the Iowa probation office where her probation sentence was transferred, on Sept. 4. At that point, she had already missed several probation appointments, a filing alleges. A home visit on Sept. 5 revealed that she had not been living at her stated address, and the probation office was unable to locate her.
Nevermissesashot was scheduled to appear in Dodge County District Court to address the probation violation on Oct. 15, but she failed to appear. A warrant was issued for her arrest.
She had been sentenced to 24 months of probation on May 14, after pleading no contest to attempted second degree domestic assault, a class IV felony. That charge had been reduced from an initial class IIIA felony of second degree domestic assault.
The charge came after a domestic dispute on Jan. 15, when Nevermissesashot stabbed her boyfriend during an apparent dispute, according to a police affidavit. The individual was later found lying out in the snow with an injury by the city of Fremont’s offices.
The affidavit notes that Nevermissesashot said that the stabbing had been done out of self-defense and the other individual was charged with strangulation in a county court case. There is no result in that case on file.
At the time of her original sentencing, the state had asked for a sentence of incarceration given the violent nature of her crime. But the class IV felony designation meant that the case has a presumption of probation under Nebraska law, and District Court Judge Geoffrey Hall said at the time that her criminal record, despite some prior convictions, was not severe enough to overcome that presumption.
In other district court news from Thursday:
*Juan G. Sotz-Perez, 20, was sentenced to a year in prison for criminal impersonation. Sotz-Perez had previously pleaded no contest to the charge as part of a plea agreement. He was arrested in May after it was discovered that he had been illegally using another individual’s social security number to obtain employment at both Fremont Beef Company and Hormel Foods, according to a police affidavit. The affidavit notes that Sotz-Perez claimed to have purchased the social security number from someone for $1,000 and admitted to being in the country illegally.
*David Connelly, 65, was found guilty of possession of methamphetamine and was sentenced to 16 months of prison. Usually, a possession charge is a class IV felony that carries a presumption of probation, but in this case, Connelly’s record had multiple felony convictions on his record, which made him eligible for a habitual criminal charge, which can add additional prison time on a sentence. The habitual criminal charge was dropped as part of a plea agreement, but given Connelly’s record, it was deemed that the presumption of probation was overcome.
*David Black, 53, pleaded to delivery of a controlled substance, a class IIA felony, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. He will be making an application for drug court.