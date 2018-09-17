An Illinois woman who had been arrested for prescription fraud in Fremont was sentenced to probation in Dodge County District Court on Monday.
Brandy Yocum, 36, of Calumet City, Illinois, had already pleaded guilty to intentionally violating a narcotic drug. She was arrested in May for presenting fake prescriptions to a Fremont pharmacy on 23rd Street.
Initially, a plea agreement between Yocum and the Dodge County Attorney’s office stated that Yocum would be applying for treatment through Dodge County Drug Court. But Yocum ultimately decided to forego drug court, said Dodge County Deputy Attorney Emily Beamis.
“Then she decided on prison, then she decided to forego prison and now would like a term of probation,” Beamis said.
Yocum does not have a significant criminal history, Beamis noted.
Yocum’s crime, a class IV felony, carries a presumption of probation, District Court Judge Geoffrey Hall noted. She was ultimately given 30 months of probation, and is required to obtain a GED, a mental health evaluation and other treatment programs and community service.
“If you don’t follow through and comply with the terms you’ll be looking at going to the women’s prison in York,” Hall said. ”
Yocum was arrested after trying to use suspicious prescriptions to acquire the controlled narcotic promethazine codeine, as well as amoxicillin, according to a police affidavit. When confronted by police, Yocum claimed that the prescriptions were for her aunt but was unable to say what city her aunt lived in. The doctor’s office on the prescription indicated to law enforcement that it had not issued the prescriptions.
“I have had time to sit and think about what’s best for me in the future, what I would like to do and achieve,” Yocum said in court. “I would like to just get on and get this whole ordeal behind me.”
Also sentenced to probation on Monday was Amanda D. Wyman, 37, who had been arrested in January for an incident where she was discovered in possession of methamphetamine inside a car on Clarkson Street.
Wyman’s sole charge of possession was also a class IV felony, carrying a presumption of probation under Nebraska state law. In discussing sentencing, Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass pointed to several concerns—namely, that a pre-sentence investigation showed that Wyman was at a high risk to reoffend, and that she appeared to be continuing to use methamphetamine while out on bond.
“There is a presumption of probation,” Glass said. “The defendant, I believe, if placed on probation needs a very serious and strict probation if she’s going to attempt to turn her life around.”
Hall offered a sentence of probation, but said he shared Glass’ concerns about the case.
“The legislature has indicated that there is a presumption of probation—I’ll honor that presumption and sentence accordingly,” Hall said. “The state has raised various concerns about your case—I have various concerns as well—but I will follow the law and sentence accordingly.”
Wyman, upon arrest, had also been charged with tampering with evidence, but that charge was ultimately dropped.
She ultimately received 30 months of intensive supervised probation.
In other district court news from Monday:
*Marty Spor, 23, pleaded guilty to a class IV felony of possession of a controlled substance, namely, tetrahydrocannabinol, related to a January incident where the III Corps Drug Task Force located 19 grams of the substance after being granted consent to search Spor’s residence. As part of a plea agreement, there is a joint agreement between the state and Spor for probation. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered, and Spor had his bond reduced.
*Raheem Howard, 23, was in court without an attorney in reference to a motion to revoke a recently sentenced probation. Howard was sentenced to probation on a methamphetamine-related crime on Aug. 13 but had “never been to the probation office” as ordered, according to Glass. Hall, angered at the quick turnaround, said “let’s call the Guiness Book—that’s a record.”
Howard said that by the time he was released from jail, the probation office was closed, and that he shortly after moved to Omaha, “so I wouldn’t be in Fremont and get in more trouble.” Howard claimed to have tried calling the probation office “a few times” from Omaha, though the probation office said they had no notes that Howard had called. Howard said that he had been working regularly. But Glass argued that Howard had “over a month” to report to probation and didn’t.
Howard added that he couldn’t drive because his license had been revoked due to a prior incident. He also said he thought the probation was already transferred to Omaha, but Hall said that “it’s on you” to transfer— “they don’t do it for you, you have to follow through.”
Bond was set at $100,000 with a 10 percent option, and a lawyer will be appointed to the case.