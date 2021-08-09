 Skip to main content
Woman injured, cited after driving through brick wall
Woman injured, cited after driving through brick wall

A Fremont woman was injured after driving through a brick wall early Monday afternoon.

Charlotte L. Bussey, 80, was cited on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol, willful reckless driving and refusal to submit to a chemical test.

Fremont Police said the charges came after Bussey drove her vehicle, a 2006 Toyota Tacoma, through a brick wall separating two businesses in the 1900 block of north Bell Street.

The accident occurred at about 1 p.m.

Witnesses told officers they saw Bussey driving north on Bell Street in the south bound traffic lane.

When Bussey reached 19th Street, she drove over a curb and onto the business property where she drove through the brick wall.

Bussey’s vehicle struck a second vehicle, a 2020 Buick Encore, which was parked and was unoccupied, on the opposite side of the wall.

A third vehicle, a 2016 Chrysler 300 LI that was also parked and unoccupied, was hit by flying debris.

Bussey’s Tacoma and the Buick Encore were considered total losses, while the Chrysler 300 sustained damage estimated at $2,000.

Damage to the brick wall is estimated at $15,000.

Bussey was transported to Methodist Fremont Health, but the nature of her injuries is unknown.

