Woman pleads no contest to theft

A Fremont woman was found guilty of theft and sentenced to a year of probation on Tuesday in Dodge County Court.

Anna C. Stone, 45, pleaded no contest to theft-unlawful taking, a Class I misdemeanor. Besides probation, she was ordered to pay $6,000 in restitution and also court costs.

Her charge had been amended from a Class 2A felony for theft-unlawful taking.

Court records indicate that Fremont Police initiated an investigation of Stone involving the Fremont Soccer Club. Police spoke to a club representative and collected bank statements showing no cash deposits had been made by the club’s treasurer.

Stone was identified as having served as club treasurer since the summer of 2019.

“Due to poor records, the exact amount was unknown regarding how much should be in the account,” court documents state.

Police requested more bank records and received copies of canceled checks written by Stone to her husband, Chad R. Stone.

Court records state that a total of 30 checks — totaling more than $24,000 — were written to Chad Stone from August 2019 to September 2021.

A soccer club representative indicated no checks ever were authorized to be written to Chad Stone.

Bank records show that of the 30 checks written to Chad Stone just two were under $200.

The remaining checks ranged from $300 to $2,000, court documents indicate.

In the court documents, soccer club representatives also pointed to a financial report Anna Stone submitted to the board in May 2021. She reported to the board that in the fall of 2020, a tournament earned $8,775.00.

Two deposits from electronic sales for $3,000 were made. There was never a cash deposit for the remaining $5,000 that would have come from cash sales, the court document states.

