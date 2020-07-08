Wrench stolen from vehicle
Wrench stolen from vehicle

Police News

At approximately 10 a.m., July 7, the theft of a 20-volt Mastercraft impact wrench from a parked car was reported at a residence in the 1700 block of west Sixth Street, Fremont Police reported. Estimated loss is $100.

