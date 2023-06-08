Fremont Police officers were dispatched at 10:03 a.m. Tuesday, June 6, to Bell Field Elementary in reference to a criminal mischief complaint.

A press release said video footage shows that on Friday, June 2, at approximately 11:20 p.m., five to six juveniles caused extensive damage to a piece of playground equipment (funnel ball hoop game). Estimated loss is undetermined at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 402-727-4002 or submit a tip using the P3 App. Refer to case #2530 when submitting your tip.