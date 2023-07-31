At about 12:10 p.m. Friday, July 28, Fremont Police officers responded to the 500 block of West Jensen Street in reference to a disturbance.

A press release from the police department said the investigation resulted in the arrest of Sylas S. Stender, 34, of Blair for third-degree domestic assault subsequent offense, second-degree trespass defy order to leave, criminal mischief, assault of a police officer (two counts), resisting arrest, disturbing the peace, obstructing the police, and first-degree false imprisonment.