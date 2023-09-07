Related to this story

Fremont Police Logs

Fremont Police Logs

The following incidents were responded to by the Fremont Police Department (FPD). All information is received directly from FPD Capt. Kurt Bot…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Man In Florida Tries To "Run To London" On Hamster Wheel