The Fremont Police Department is investigating the theft of three trailers from the area of U.S. Highway 275 and the Military Avenue overpass.

The trailers are described as:

• A white 2015 H&H Model TC 16 2 trailer

• A black 2019 P.J. Model 4 wheel trailer

• A black 2012 Kaufman Model P trailer

License plates attached to the trailers at the time of the theft were 06X6413, 06X3028 and 06X6500. Estimated loss is approximately $30,000, according to the police department.

Anyone with information is asked to submit their tips by calling CrimeStoppers at 402-727-4002, by using the MP3 App, or by contacting the Fremont Police Department on its Facebook page. Refer to case #4154 when submitting your tip.