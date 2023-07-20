The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has received a grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety for overtime enforcement activities. These activities are being held in conjunction with the Nebraska “Speeding Prevention” mobilization.

During this mobilization, Dodge County motorists can expect to see extra patrols, saturation patrols and selective enforcement. The extra activity began on July 10 and runs through July 31.

Dodge County deputies strive to keep the county’s roads safe, and this grant provides extra funding for deputies to do so. The sheriff’s office reminds all motorists to follow the speed limit and to use safe driving practices at all times.