Sheriff’s office announces special enforcement results

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety for overtime traffic enforcement in conjunction with the National Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign.

Agencies from across the State of Nebraska and the United States participated in this initiative, which ran from Aug. 16 through Sept. 4, 2023.

The sheriff’s office provided six deputies working a total of 92 overtime hours.

The statistics for this grant period are as follows: 13 citations for speeding, 3 citations for reckless driving, 12 arrests for DWI alcohol, 3 arrests for DUID-Drugs, 6 citations for open container, 6 citations for minor in possession, 3 evaluations conducted by a drug recognition expert, 9 fugitives apprehended, 66 total citations, 137 total vehicles contacted.