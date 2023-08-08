The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety for overtime traffic enforcement in conjunction with the statewide Speeding Prevention Enforcement. Agencies from across the State of Nebraska participated in this initiative.

The grant period was from July 10-31. The sheriff’s office provided 12 deputies working a total of 117 overtime hours.

The traffic enforcement statistics will be reported back to the State of Nebraska.

Those statistics are as follows: 86 citations for speeding, 9 arrests for DUS, 5 DWI arrests, 1 DUID arrest, 1 reckless driving citation, 21 fugitives apprehended, 2 citations for open container, 116 total citations, and 150 total vehicles contacted.