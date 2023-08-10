The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety for overtime enforcement activities in conjunction with the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” mobilization campaign.

During the period of extra activity, which runs from Aug. 16 through Sept. 4, Dodge County motorists can expect to see extra patrols, checkpoints and saturation patrols.

Dodge County deputies strive to keep our roads safe for all motorists. This grant provides extra funding for deputies willing to put forth extra effort to keep the highways safe.

The sheriff’s office urges all motorists to refrain from driving after excessive alcohol consumption.