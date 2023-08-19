Related to this story

Dodge County Fair a success

Dodge County Fair a success

Dodge County Fair Manager Houston Moseman said the 2023 event was a success, citing good crowds at nighttime events.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Senegal boat deaths: Dozens of migrants drown in the Atlantic