At about 8:30 a.m. Monday, July 10, Fremont Police officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of North Pebble Street in reference to a disturbance.

A press release said the person causing the disturbance, Brian S. Vogt, 46, of Fremont was located at 14th and Pebble streets.

He was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, unlawful acts relating to drugs and disorderly conduct.