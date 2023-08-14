The Fremont Police Department investigated a possible protection order violation on Friday, Aug. 11.
The investigation resulted in the arrest of Christopher D. Wimer, 52, of Fremont for that violation, a press release said.
Fremont Police officers responded at about 6:48 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, to the 1700 block of North Bell Street for a disturbance.
