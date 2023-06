Fremont Police officers responded to the 800 block of North Somers Avenue at 9:57 a.m. Friday, June 2, in reference to a threats complaint.

Officers determined the complaint to be valid which resulted in the arrest of Aryan CT Petersen, 32, of Fremont for terroristic threats, disturbing the peace (two counts), disorderly conduct (two counts), obstructing a police officer (two counts) and resisting arrest subsequent offense felony, a press release said.