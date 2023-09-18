Fremont Police Logs

The following incidents were responded to by the Fremont Police Department (FPD). All information is received directly from FPD Capt. Kurt Bottorff. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

• On Sept. 14 at 7:33 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted in the 1700 block of West Military Avenue. Contact was made with the driver, Raymond J. Roth, 59 of North Bend. As a result of the traffic stop, Roth was arrested for DUI first offense, refusal of PBT, refusal of chemical test, obstructing government operations and reckless driving.

• On Saturday, Sept. 16, at about 2:28 a.m., officers were dispatched to 1000 block of North Hancock Street in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival officers had contact with Jenny M. Buck, 42, of Fremont who was uncooperative. An investigation resulted in her arrest for criminal mischief, disturbing the peace, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest, assault on officer with bodily fluid times 3, assault on an officer 3rd degree times two-attempted, and disorderly conduct.