The following incidents were responded to by the Fremont Police Department (FPD). All information is received directly from FPD Capt. Kurt Bottorff. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
- On Friday, Sept. 1, at about 10:19 a.m., police officers responded to the 200 block of West 23rd Street in reference to a disturbance. An investigation was completed resulting in the arrest of Kerry J. Gore, 40, of Fremont for disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace.
- On Friday, Sept. 1, at about 12:35 p.m., officers responded to the probation office at 2860 W. 23rd St. for a possible probation violation. Information received was that the possible violator had run into a nearby field. Approximately six hours after responding, Amber L. Brandenburg, 32, of Fremont was located and arrested for two counts of possession of controlled substance, obstructing a peace officer, possession of marijuana less than an ounce and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- On Friday, Sept. 1, at about 12:37 p.m., officers investigated a property damage accident resulting in the arrest of Mariah A. Swanson, 24, of Fremont for DUI 15+, DUI with a passenger under age 16 and child abuse.
- On Friday, Sept. 1, at about 7:34 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of West 23rd Street in reference to a disturbance. An investigation was completed resulting in the arrest of Joshua N. Gunnels, 42, of Fremont for disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana less than an ounce and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- On Saturday, Sept. 2, at about 1:43 a.m., officers responded to a rollover accident in the 100 block of South Pierce Street. Upon arrival, officers learned the driver had left the scene. An investigation was conducted, and the driver was located. Kayden J. Garges, 20, of Fremont was arrested for minor in possession of alcohol, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, and tobacco/electronic nicotine use.
- On Sunday, Sept. 3, at about 1:03 a.m., officers responded the 500 block of East 19th Street for an open 911 call in which yelling could be heard. An investigation was completed resulting in the arrest of Freybin Martinez, 18, of Fremont for minor in possession of alcohol and third-degree assault.
- On Sunday, Sept. 3, at about 4:50 p.m., officers responded to John C. Fremont Park in reference to a disturbance. During the investigation, an individual misrepresented who they were. Juan Solis, 43, of Fremont was arrested for disturbing the peace and false reporting.
- On Monday, Sept. 4, at about 9:59 p.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of West Military Avenue for a disturbance involving a possible weapon. An investigation was conducted resulting in the arrest of Exequiel J. Zavala Jr., 21, of Fremont for terroristic threats, use of a weapon to commit a felony, third-degree domestic assault by intimidation and child abuse.
- On Thursday, Aug. 31, at about 10:43 a.m., officers responded to the 300 Block of West 23rd Street in reference to a disturbance. An investigation was conducted resulting in the arrest of Zena G. Robley, 37, of Omaha for disturbing the peace and disorderly conduct.
- On Thursday, Aug. 31, at about 7:05 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of East 16th Street for a possible protection order violation. An investigation was conducted resulting in the arrest of Alexander G. Derevjagin, 26, of Fremont for violation of a domestic abuse protection order, obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest.
- On Thursday, Aug. 31, at about 9:25 p.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of East First Street for a disturbance. An investigation resulted in the arrest of Steven L. Huls, 63, of Fremont for child abuse intentional/minor injury, third-degree assault/minor injury, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
- On Tuesday, Aug. 29, at about 8:23 p.m., a vehicle stop was conducted in the 2200 block of North Bell Street. As a result of that traffic stop, Nicole M. Limbach, 42, of Fremont was arrested for driving during suspension and possession of a controlled substance.
People are also reading…
Tribune staff