The following incidents were responded to by the Fremont Police Department (FPD). All information is received directly from FPD Capt. Kurt Bottorff. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

On Wednesday, Sept. 6, at about 2:13 p.m., officers were dispatched to a parking lot in the 800 block of East 23rd Street in reference to a possible impaired male. The individual was located, and an investigation was completed. Michael T. Mortenson, 29, of Blair was arrested for disorderly conduct.

On Thursday, Sept. 7, at about 12:07 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of North Broad Street in reference to a physical altercation. An investigation was conducted resulting in the arrest of Martin Pulido Torress, 32, of Fort Bragg, California, for disorderly conduct, and third-degree assault.