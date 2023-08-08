The Fremont Police Department participated in the Speeding Prevention High Visibility Enforcement Campaign from July 10-31.

This special speeding enforcement was aimed to help reduce speeding fatal and serious injury crashes in Nebraska.

The Fremont Police Department had seven officers participate in the special speed enforcement for a total of 49 hours which resulted in 22 citations issued for speeding, 1 citation issued for no seatbelt, and 27 total citations for various traffic offenses issued.

The other notable activity, a press release said, resulted in one driver arrested for driving during revocation, one citation issued for no proof of insurance, one citation issued for an expired vehicle registration and one citation issued for no operator’s license.