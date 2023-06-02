The Fremont Police Department recently responded to two hit-and-run accidents.

At 6:43 a.m. on Friday, June 2, a police officer was dispatched to the 200 block of South Lincoln Avenue in reference to a hit-and-run accident. An investigation determined that sometime after 7 p.m. on June 1 an unknown vehicle struck a parked 2018 Ford Escape, a press release said. Estimated loss is undetermined at this time.

At 5:32 p.m. on Thursday, June 1, an officer was dispatched to a hit-and-run accident in the 1500 block of East 23rd Street. An investigation determined that a vehicle struck a 2000 Dodge Dakota and a 2018 Dodge Ram Van when leaving the business parking lot. Estimated loss to both vehicles is $1,500 apiece.