Fremont teen arrested for DUI

Fremont Police responded to a business at about 2:07 a.m. Sunday, June 16, in the 1500 block of East 23rd Avenue North for a property damage accident.

While en route, a press release said officers observed the vehicle leaving the scene.

A traffic stop was conducted which resulted in the arrest of Jamison A. Evert, 18, of Fremont for DUI first offense, leaving the scene of an accident and minor in possession.

Fremont man arrested for disorderly conduct

At about 11:24 p.m. Saturday, July 15, Fremont Police officers responded to a business in the 700 block of North Broad Street for a disturbance.

An investigation determined Edgar M. Carrillo-Carrillo, 33, of Fremont was the one causing the disturbance and had been warned about his behavior prior, a press release said. He was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Police arrest Fremont man for disorderly conduct

Fremont Police officers responded at 8:06 a.m. Saturday, July 15, to a disturbance taking place in the 800 block of North Park Avenue.

An investigation was conducted which resulted in the arrest of Joseph R. Wood, 44, of Fremont for disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace, a press release said.

Omaha man arrested twice on same day

At about 11:51 a.m. on Friday, July 14, Fremont Police officers responded to a business in the 500 block of East 23rd Street in reference to a physical disturbance.

A press release said the individual causing the disturbance was identified as Rene Flores, 26, of Omaha. Flores was arrested for disturbing the peace and criminal trespassing.

Later Friday afternoon, at 2:41 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of North Broad Street for a disturbance. Officers again Flores who was causing the disturbance, police said in a press release.

Flores was arrested for third-degree assault) two counts, resisting arrest, disturbing the peace and disorderly conduct.

Homeless man arrested on several charges

Fremont Police officers responded at about 10:47 a.m. Friday, July 14, to the 800 block of North Park Avenue in reference to a disturbance.

Contact was made with Kelly R. Montanye, 57, homeless, who was causing the disturbance, a press release said.

Montanye was arrested for disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace and resisting arrest.