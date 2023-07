Fremont Police responded to a business at about 2:07 a.m. Sunday, June 16, in the 1500 block of East 23rd Avenue North for a property damage accident.

While en route, a press release said officers observed the vehicle leaving the scene.

A traffic stop was conducted which resulted in the arrest of Jamison A. Evert, 18, of Fremont for DUI first offense, leaving the scene of an accident and minor in possession.