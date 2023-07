At about 5:21 p.m. Friday, June 30, Fremont Police officers were dispatched to the 700 block of North Broad Street in reference to a disturbance.

During the investigation, a press release said it was learned one of the individuals involved had an active warrant. A concealed weapon and drugs were found on that person.

Braeden J. Ostermeier, 25, homeless, was arrested on the warrant and charges of carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a controlled substance.