Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Fremont Police officers investigated a dog bite complaint at 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 29, in the 1400 block of North C Street.

A press release stated an investigation determined that an individual was walking their dog on a sidewalk when another dog in the area got loose and went after them. The animals were separated by neighbors nearby.

The individual and the dog they were walking were injured during the incident. The other dog was seized and the investigation is continuing.