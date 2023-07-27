Diane Brown knows the value of National Night Out.

Brown is Kiwanis chairperson for the annual event that connects families with law enforcement personnel and other agencies in a festive atmosphere with games and activities.

The free event is set from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, in John C. Fremont Park, downtown. In case of inclement weather, it will take place in Fremont Mall.

This is the 40th anniversary of the nationwide crime and drug prevention event and Brown believes it’s been taking place in Fremont for more than 10 years. Brown estimates that between 100 and 200 people usually attend the local event.

Attendees receive a goody bag and water will be provided. Families can visit different stations in the park.

Representatives from the Fremont Police Department, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Fremont Fire Department, Nebraska State Patrol and Dodge County Head Start will be on hand. Law enforcement and fire officials typically bring vehicles for families to see up close.

The State Patrol often brings its rollover/seatbelt simulator, which shows how a seatbelt works in a vehicle rollover collision.

Brown said kids can’t wait to participate in the simulations, which demonstrate the importance of seat belts.

In addition, the event will feature martial arts and other demonstrations and games. Children can expend some energy on the park’s playground equipment.

Brown cites important aspects of the event.

She believes it helps kids become more aware of potential dangers and that there are people in the community who can help them. It helps families make connections with law enforcement and the community.

“It’s about getting the police and our area businesses and organizations together to share their information about safety and health and programs they may be able to help families with if they should need assistance,” Brown said.

Information from a press release states that National Night Out is designed to:

• Heighten crime and drug prevention awareness.

• Generate support for – and participation in – local anti-crime efforts.

• Strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships.

• Send a message to criminals, letting them know neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.

Brown said the event is intended to let families know they have resources if a situation should arise.

It’s also an opportunity for families to spend time together.

National Night Out, sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch (NATW) and co-sponsored by the Fremont Noon Kiwanis Club, will involve more than 16,500 communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories, Canadian cities and military bases around the world, the news release stated.

In all, more than 38.5 million people are expected to participate in “America’s Night Out Against Crime.”