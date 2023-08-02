The Nebraska State Patrol is now hiring troopers. Applications are open this month to join NSP’s next training academy class in January.

Troopers patrol Nebraska’s roadways, investigate criminal activity, fly drones, handle K9s, negotiate in crisis situations, operate on the SWAT Team, keep commercial traffic safe on the roads, fly helicopters and planes, safely handle explosives, and much more.

Troopers receive a starting salary of $30 per hour ($62,400 annually) upon graduating from the NSP Training Academy. Troopers receive excellent benefits, including medical and life insurance, paid vacation, sick leave, and a great retirement program. Bilingual troopers are also eligible for a 2.5% pay increase upon graduation.

The next class of recruits will begin the NSP Training Academy on Jan. 2, 2024, and are scheduled to graduate on June 14, 2024. Recruits are paid $27.46 per hour while attending the 22-week training program at the NSP Training Academy. Recruits also receive state benefits, including medical and life insurance during camp.

Applicants must be a United States citizen and at least 21 years of age by June 14, 2024, when they take the oath of office. Applicants must have a high school diploma or GED equivalence. Additional information about the hiring process, including physical requirements and benefits of serving as a Trooper, can be found at NebraskaTroopers.com.