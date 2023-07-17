At about 11:51 a.m. on Friday, July 14, Fremont Police officers responded to a business in the 500 block of East 23rd Street in reference to a physical disturbance.

A press release said the individual causing the disturbance was identified as Rene Flores, 26, of Omaha. Flores was arrested for disturbing the peace and criminal trespassing.

Later Friday afternoon, at 2:41 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of North Broad Street for a disturbance. Officers again Flores who was causing the disturbance, police said in a press release.

Flores was arrested for third-degree assault) two counts, resisting arrest, disturbing the peace and disorderly conduct.