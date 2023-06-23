At about 2:37 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, Fremont Police officers responded to the area of Linden and Somers avenues in reference to a possible burglary in progress.

Upon arrival officers determined the complaint to be valid, a press release said.

Rexie J. Welsh, 19, homeless, was arrested for: attempt of a Class IIA Felony (attempted burglary) – a felony, possession of burglar’s tools – a felony, tampering with physical evidence – a felony, possession of a controlled substance – a felony, and criminal mischief – a misdemeanor.