At about 8:26 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 7, Fremont Police officers responded to a report of an individual shooting a BB gun at a business in the 2100 block of North Somers Avenue.

Officers contacted the individual and investigated further, at which time they learned there was other damage in the surrounding area, a press release said.

Levi MT Barnes, 29, of Fremont was arrested for criminal mischief and discharging a BB gun in the city limits.