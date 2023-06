At about 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6, Fremont Police officers were dispatched to the area of 20th and Hancock streets for an assault complaint.

An investigation determined that individuals were walking when they were approached by a male who made unwanted advances toward them, a press release said.

The male, later identified as Mateo Gabriel, 57, of Fremont was arrested and charged with disturbing the peace and disorderly conduct.