Fremont man arrested for obstruction

Fremont Police officers responded at about 11:02 a.m. Tuesday, June 20, to a business in the 2700 block of East 23rd Street for a disturbance.

Officers were advised that an individual was in the business yelling and screaming, a press release said.

Officers contacted the male who refused to identify himself. His identity was determined to be Zachary L. Myers, 30, of Fremont who was arrested for obstruction.

Tribune staff