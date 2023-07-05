At about 8:18 a.m. on Saturday, July 1, Fremont Police officers attempted to contact Spencer O. Barrett, 40, of Fremont.
Barrett attempted to avoid contact and was arrested for obstruction, a press released said.
At about 5:21 p.m. Friday, June 30, Fremont Police officers were dispatched to the 700 block of North Broad Street in reference to a disturbance.
Fremont Police officers investigated an accident at 10:10 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, in the 1300 block of North Monroe Street.
Fremont Police officers were called to a business in the 400 block of North Main Street at about 4:01 p.m. Thursday, June 29.
Fremont Police officers responded at 4:31 p.m. Saturday, July 1, to the 500 block of West 23rd Street for a report of an unresponsive individu…
Fremont Police officers were dispatched at 5:45 p.m. Saturday, July 1, to the 800 block of East 23rd Street in reference to a disturbance.
