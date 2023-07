Fremont Police officers responded at about 9:37 p.m. Sunday, July 9, to a business in the 800 block of East 23rd Street for a disturbance.

Officers made contact with Casey L. Stewart, 37, of Fremont who was causing a disturbance, a press release said.

An investigation was conducted which resulted in Stewart’s arrest for disorderly conduct, possession of a controlled substance, disturbing the peace, obstruction and resisting arrest.